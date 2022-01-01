Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Brandon

Go
Brandon restaurants
Toast

Brandon restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
SALMON$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
*SALMON$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
SALMON FELIX image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SALMON FELIX$21.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
6oz SALMON$14.99
6 oz Atlantic Salmon. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.
More about Shells Seafood

Browse other tasty dishes in Brandon

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Garlic Knots

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Pies

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Map

More near Brandon to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (150 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (275 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston