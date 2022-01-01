Salmon in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve salmon
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|*SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO ROLL
|$14.50
Inside: nori seaweed, krab, cucumber, masago and avocado. Outside: sushi rice, smoked salmon, avocado, tempura flake, scallion.
|SALMON
|$22.00
6oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Mixed Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
|*SALMON
|$3.50
1 pieces of Salmon over pressed vinegar rice per order
More about Shells Seafood
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|SALMON FELIX
|$21.99
Oscar's former roommate! Fresh salmon topped with jumbo lump crabmeat and roasted red peppers in a lobster cream sauce. Served with our seasoned rice over asparagus.
|SALMON CAESAR SALAD
|$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
|6oz SALMON
|$14.99
6 oz Atlantic Salmon. Served with Rice Pilaf and Steamed Veggies.