Scallops in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SCALLOP$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS$39.75
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon

Avg 4.6 (1218 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
FRIED SCALLOPS$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
More about Shells Seafood

