Scallops in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve scallops
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
2210 W. Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|SIDE SCALLOP
|$16.00
Served with mushrooms.
|COLD WATER SEA SCALLOPS
|$39.75
10oz. Served with mushrooms. Includes Vegetables, Fried Rice, Kobe Noodles and 4oz Kobe White Sauce.
Shells Seafood
115 E Brandon Blvd, Brandon
|GRILLED SHRIMP AND SCALLOP SKEWERS
|$22.99
A skewer of zesty grilled shrimp paired with a succulent sea scallop skewer.
|FRIED SCALLOPS
|$13.99
Sweet Bay Scallops fried golden brown and served with parsley potatoes and mandarin slaw.
|SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA
|$15.99
Marinated shrimp and sweet bay scallops tossed in linguini with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.