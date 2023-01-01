Tacos in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve tacos
Vine Vegan
2080 Badlands Dr, Brandon
|2 Steak Tacos
|$9.00
Made with Beyond Steak, Lettuce, Cheeze, Tomatoes, and our House-Made Avocado Lime Crema
|3 Steak Tacos
|$12.00
Made with Beyond Steak, Lettuce, Cheeze, Tomatoes, and our House-Made Avocado Lime Crema
The Poppin Vegan Bistro - The Poppin Vegan Bistro - Brandon
324 West Robertson Street, Brandon
|Tex-Mex Crunchy Tacos
|$10.50
Four TexMex style crispy hard shell tacos.
|Tex-Mex Tacos with Walnut meat
|$12.00
Four TexMex style crispy hard shell tacos.
|TexMex Crunchy Tacos w/ Walnut Meat
|$11.50
Four walnut meat TexMex Style Crispy Tacos