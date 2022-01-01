Chicken wraps in Brandon
Brandon restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon
Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon
168 W Government St, Brandon
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
Fried or grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce.
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
1733 Spillway Road, Brandon
|Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$11.99
Caribbean Jerk Chicken served on Bibb lettuce with a cabage slaw and garnished with green onions. Pineapple salsa served on the side.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.99
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.