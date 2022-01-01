Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Brandon

Go
Brandon restaurants
Toast

Brandon restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon

168 W Government St, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
Fried or grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce.
More about Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon
Item pic

 

Shaggy's

1733 Spillway Road, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Lettuce Wrap$11.99
Caribbean Jerk Chicken served on Bibb lettuce with a cabage slaw and garnished with green onions. Pineapple salsa served on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Pulled buffalo all white meat chicken served in a wrap with pepperjack cheese and buffalo ranch. Served with fries.
More about Shaggy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Brandon

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Shrimp Basket

Po Boy

Mac And Cheese

Pies

Map

More near Brandon to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 5 (14 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (270 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (552 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston