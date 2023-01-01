Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon

168 W Government St, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
B3 Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Pulled pork on your choice or bun served with pickles, mozzarella cheese, slaw, hot honey BBQ and white BBQ, & comes with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium Side add $1.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
BBQ sauce & pickles served with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium side add $1
More about Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon
MUDBUGS 042 - 151 W Government St, STE D

151 W Government St, STE D, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pulled Pork Regular (Sandwich Only)$6.75
Pulled Pork Large (Sandwich Only)$9.75
More about MUDBUGS 042 - 151 W Government St, STE D

