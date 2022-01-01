Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Brandon

Brandon restaurants
Brandon restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Willy B's Steakhouse

1149 Old Fannin Road Suite 7, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Pizza$10.95
Ground taco meat, monterey/cheddar jack, lettuce, tomatoes, and diced onions
More about Willy B's Steakhouse
Grilled Grouper Tacos image

 

Shaggy's

1733 Spillway Road, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Grouper Tacos$14.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with grilled grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
Mahi Tacos$15.99
Blackened Mahi served on cabbage slaw topped with pineapple pico and soy glaze. Served with chips and salsa.
Fried Grouper Tacos$14.99
2 - flour tortillas filled with fried grouper, honey lime slaw, jalapeno sour cream and fresh cilantro Served with chips and salsa.
More about Shaggy's

