Brandys Restaurant & Bakery

Quirky restaurant & art gallery serving up inventive breakfast & lunch as well as gourmet coffee drinks.

1500 E Cedar Ave #40

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
With homemade ranch dressing
Egg Burrito$13.49
Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese, two fillings, & topped with hollandaise sauce or sour cream, served with housemade salsa and choice of side
French Fries$3.99
Turkey, Avo & Bacon Melt$11.29
Smoked turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato and cheddar cheese on our grilled sourdough with a side of pesto mayo
Garlic Fries$6.49
Cedar Ave. Club$11.99
A triple decker with canadian bacon, avocado, turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough with choice of cheese
Brandy Melt$10.99
Smoked turkey, green chilies, sliced green apples and swiss cheese on our grilled baguette with a side of pesto mayo
Omelet$13.49
A 3-egg omelet with your choice of two fillings and cheese, topped with our hollandaise sauce. Served with an english muffin and choice of side
Biscuit & Gravy$11.49
Our homemade biscuit smothered in Brandy's own sausage gravy
Brandy's Chicken Salad$10.99
Our homemade recipe with cranberries, walnuts, sprouts, and tomato on our whole wheat bread.
Location

1500 E Cedar Ave #40

Flagstaff AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

