Brandywine restaurants you'll love

The Crab Boss Seafood
14125 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine
|Popular items
|BOSS Fries
|$16.99
SUCCULENT Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
|Seafood Fried Rice
|$11.99
Shrimp and Crab Meat fried rice
|Fried Catfish Platter
|$13.99
Fried Catfish, fries and hushpuppies
Shark Bar & Seafood House
2056 Crain Highway, Waldorf
|Popular items
|Fried Catfish Nuggets
|$11.00
w/Remoulade or Sharkfin Sauce
|Wings (8)
|$15.00
Plain, Buffalo, Parmesan Thyme, Honey Barbeque, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Sweet and Spicy
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Mixed Greens, Jumbo Lump Crab, Shrimp, Applewood Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato,Balsamic Vinaigrette