Brandywine restaurants you'll love

Toast
The Crab Boss Seafood image

 

The Crab Boss Seafood

14125 Brandywine Rd, Brandywine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BOSS Fries$16.99
SUCCULENT Crab Meat over a crispy bed of fries. Topped with our house made Alfredo sauce and signature Crab Boss sauce.
Seafood Fried Rice$11.99
Shrimp and Crab Meat fried rice
Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
Fried Catfish, fries and hushpuppies
More about The Crab Boss Seafood
Shark Bar & Seafood House image

 

Shark Bar & Seafood House

2056 Crain Highway, Waldorf

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Catfish Nuggets$11.00
w/Remoulade or Sharkfin Sauce
Wings (8)$15.00
Plain, Buffalo, Parmesan Thyme, Honey Barbeque, Lemon Pepper, Jerk, Sweet and Spicy
Seafood Cobb Salad$18.00
Mixed Greens, Jumbo Lump Crab, Shrimp, Applewood Bacon, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato,Balsamic Vinaigrette
More about Shark Bar & Seafood House
Restaurant banner

 

Carolina Kitchen - Brandywine

15812 Crain Highway, Brandywine

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Fried Pork Chops over Rice$19.00
More about Carolina Kitchen - Brandywine

