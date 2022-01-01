Branford restaurants you'll love

Branford restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Branford

Branford's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
BBQ
Barbeque
Steakhouses
Vegan
Must-try Branford restaurants

D'Orlandos Pizza image

 

D'Orlandos Pizza

1 Jefferson Road, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mozzarella Pizza SM$12.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, percorino-romano
Calabrese SM$15.00
Eggplant, chicken, hot peppers, onions, basil
Margharita SM$15.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Thimble Island Brew Pub image

 

Thimble Island Brew Pub

16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, House made pickles, Southern Slaw, Housemade Hot Pepper Sauce and Thimble Island Sauce on a sesame seed bun.
Smash Burger (lunch)$12.00
Two Natural Beef Patties from Saltmarsh Farm located in Guilford, CT., Cheddar, Thimble Island Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onions, House-Made Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served with House Chips. Beyond Burger Option $3.75+ · Gluten-Free Bun $1.25+
Margarita$10.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Grated Pecorino Romano
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford image

 

Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford

550 East Main St, Branford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Latte
Iced espresso with milk
Willoughby's Espresso Blend$14.99
Guatemala French Roast$14.99
G-Zen Restaurant image

 

G-Zen Restaurant

2 East Main Street, Branford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Creole Tempeh$25.00
Organic seasoned tempeh with caramelized onions, fire-roasted pepper Creole sauce, mashed potatoes, sautéed local organic greens & house-made corn bread.
*Gluten-Free*
Spinach and Potato Pierogi$22.00
A vegan version of traditional pan-fried spinach & potato pierogies with caramelized onions & sautéed local garlic greens with organic apple butter and house-made tofu sour crème served on the side
Crabbie Patty$18.00
Our vegan version of Thimble Island crab cakes with local lettuce and house-made tartar sauce on our fresh-made organic whole-grain bun. Served with a side of our famous sweet potato G-fries and house-made hickory smoked ketchup. Can substitute small house salad for fries
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music image

BBQ • STEAKS

The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music

196 S Montowese St, Branford

Avg 4.1 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe Fiore- Branford

420 East Main Street #20, Branford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Doma

576 Main St., Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Nellie’s

50 Maple Street, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Consumer pic

 

Hornet's Nest Deli - Branford

269 E Main St, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Branford

Chicken Tenders

More near Branford to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 3.4 (4 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

East Haven

No reviews yet

North Haven

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Guilford

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

West Haven

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Hamden

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
