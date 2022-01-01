Branford restaurants you'll love
More about D'Orlandos Pizza
D'Orlandos Pizza
1 Jefferson Road, Branford
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Pizza SM
|$12.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, percorino-romano
|Calabrese SM
|$15.00
Eggplant, chicken, hot peppers, onions, basil
|Margharita SM
|$15.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
Thimble Island Brew Pub
16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD
|Popular items
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken, House made pickles, Southern Slaw, Housemade Hot Pepper Sauce and Thimble Island Sauce on a sesame seed bun.
|Smash Burger (lunch)
|$12.00
Two Natural Beef Patties from Saltmarsh Farm located in Guilford, CT., Cheddar, Thimble Island Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Chopped Onions, House-Made Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun. Served with House Chips. Beyond Burger Option $3.75+ · Gluten-Free Bun $1.25+
|Margarita
|$10.00
Fresh Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, Grated Pecorino Romano
More about Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford
Willoughby's Coffee & Tea - Branford
550 East Main St, Branford
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
Iced espresso with milk
|Willoughby's Espresso Blend
|$14.99
|Guatemala French Roast
|$14.99
More about G-Zen Restaurant
G-Zen Restaurant
2 East Main Street, Branford
|Popular items
|Creole Tempeh
|$25.00
Organic seasoned tempeh with caramelized onions, fire-roasted pepper Creole sauce, mashed potatoes, sautéed local organic greens & house-made corn bread.
*Gluten-Free*
|Spinach and Potato Pierogi
|$22.00
A vegan version of traditional pan-fried spinach & potato pierogies with caramelized onions & sautéed local garlic greens with organic apple butter and house-made tofu sour crème served on the side
|Crabbie Patty
|$18.00
Our vegan version of Thimble Island crab cakes with local lettuce and house-made tartar sauce on our fresh-made organic whole-grain bun. Served with a side of our famous sweet potato G-fries and house-made hickory smoked ketchup. Can substitute small house salad for fries
More about The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music
BBQ • STEAKS
The Stand - American Roadside Food, Bar & Music
196 S Montowese St, Branford
More about Hornet's Nest Deli - Branford
Hornet's Nest Deli - Branford
269 E Main St, Branford