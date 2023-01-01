Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Branford

Branford restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Thimble Island Brew Pub image

 

Thimble Island Brew Pub

16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
LG Buffalo Wing$22.00
SM Buffalo Wing$12.00
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
Consumer pic

 

Home

1114 Main Street, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bourbon-Buffalo Chicken Wings$16.00
served with a watermelon-cucumber salad and a dill buttermilk dipping sauce
More about Home

