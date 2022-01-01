Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Branford
/
Branford
/
Cheese Fries
Branford restaurants that serve cheese fries
Hornet's Nest
269 E Main St, Branford
No reviews yet
Grilled Cheese with French Fries
$10.00
More about Hornet's Nest
Thimble Island Brew Pub
16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD
Avg 4
(17 reviews)
Cheese Flatbread and Fries (kids)
$8.00
Home-Style Crust, Marinara & Mozzarella. Served with Fries & Soda
Grilled cheese and Fries
$8.00
Served with French Fries, Ketchup & Soda.
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
