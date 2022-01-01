Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Branford

Branford restaurants
Branford restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Hornet's Nest

269 E Main St, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$9.31
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Tomato Basil Sauce, Parmesan, Fresh Mozzarella
More about Hornet's Nest
The Little Oliva Cafe - 1 Jefferson Road

1 Jefferson Road, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.00
More about The Little Oliva Cafe - 1 Jefferson Road

