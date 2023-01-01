Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Branford
/
Branford
/
Chili
Branford restaurants that serve chili
Hornet's Nest
269 E Main St, Branford
No reviews yet
Chili
$0.00
More about Hornet's Nest
Thimble Island Brew Pub
16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD
Avg 4
(17 reviews)
SM Sweet Thai Chili
$13.00
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Branford
Caesar Salad
Cookies
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Waffles
Hummus
Fritters
More near Branford to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(314 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(596 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(286 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston