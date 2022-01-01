Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Branford

Branford restaurants
Branford restaurants that serve fritters

Hornet's Nest

269 E Main St, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fritters$4.00
2 Count
More about Hornet's Nest
Home

1114 Main Street, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Fritters$14.00
with a spicy marinara and grated imported parmesan cheese
More about Home

