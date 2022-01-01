Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Reuben in
Branford
/
Branford
/
Reuben
Branford restaurants that serve reuben
Hornet's Nest
269 E Main St, Branford
No reviews yet
Reuben
$10.50
Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island
More about Hornet's Nest
Thimble Island Brew Pub
16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD
Avg 4
(17 reviews)
Pastrami Reuben
$16.00
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Branford
Curry
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Tenders
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Fritters
Caesar Salad
Hummus
Chicken Salad
More near Branford to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(297 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(266 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston