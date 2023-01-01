Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Branford

Branford restaurants
Branford restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Thimble Island Brew Pub image

 

Thimble Island Brew Pub

16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Baja Shrimp Wrap$15.00
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
Consumer pic

 

Home

1114 Main Street, Branford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mediterranean Shrimp Wrap$19.00
roasted eggplant, pickled fennel, arugula and marinated tomatoes with honey balsamic
More about Home

