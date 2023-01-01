Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Branford
/
Branford
/
Tacos
Branford restaurants that serve tacos
Pearl Wine Bar - 1140 main st
1140 main st, Branford
No reviews yet
Tacos on Main
$18.00
More about Pearl Wine Bar - 1140 main st
Thimble Island Brew Pub
16 BUSINESS PARK DR, BRANFORD
Avg 4
(17 reviews)
Shrimp Tacos
$8.00
More about Thimble Island Brew Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Branford
Chicken Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cheeseburgers
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Hummus
Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad
Chicken Wraps
More near Branford to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 3.8
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
North Haven
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Guilford
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
West Haven
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
East Haven
No reviews yet
Hamden
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(356 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(663 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(649 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(316 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston