Branson American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Branson
More about Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe
Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe
285 State Hwy 165, Branson
|Popular items
|Vegetarian Stir Fry
|$10.99
Broccoli, carrots, celery, onion, water chestnuts with a teriyaki glaze. Served with rice pilaf.
|Corn Dog Basket
|$6.99
Honey battered corn dog with your choice of side
|50's Club
|$12.99
Grilled tripled decker sourdough bread with shaved ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce tomatoe, swiss and American. Choice of side.
More about SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson
SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson
2600 W Hwy 76, Branson
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Crisp salad greens, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, red onions, tomatoes and croutons topped with crispy chicken bites.
|Nachos
|$13.00
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in queso and covered with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Choose chicken, beef or bbq pulled pork. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
|DockBurg DBL
|$17.00
Two 1/2 lb patties blackened and topped with pepperjack and provolone cheeses, fried pickles, onion tanglers, lettuce, tomato and a house made remoulade dressing.