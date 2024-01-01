Bacon cheeseburgers in Branson
Branson restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
More about Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar
Guy Fieri's Branson Kitchen + Bar
100 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 1111, Branson
|Bacon Mac-N-Cheese Burger
|$20.95
Guy’s award-winning burger:
Crispy Applewood bacon, six-cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion + pickle), SMC (super-melty cheese) + donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun.
All our richly marbled 100% USDA choice ground beef is smash-grilled to juicy perfection and served with fry trio.