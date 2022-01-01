Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Branson

Branson restaurants
Branson restaurants that serve chimichangas

Flaming Margaritas - 3015 W 76 country blvd

3015 W 76 country blvd, Branson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimichanga$15.00
More about Flaming Margaritas - 3015 W 76 country blvd
Tequila's 2 image

 

Tequila's 2 - Branson

4845 Gretna Rd, Branson

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Chimichanga$10.99
We stuff a flour tortilla with Shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Deep fried to golden brown. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Rice & Beans.
Chimichanga$9.99
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of Shredded Beef or Chicken then deep fry it to golden brown. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Special Tequila Chimichangas$12.99
One Chicken, One Shredded Beef, One Shrimp Chimichangas. Topped with Cheese Dip, Lettuce, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo.
More about Tequila's 2 - Branson

