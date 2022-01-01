Enchiladas in Branson
Branson restaurants that serve enchiladas
3015 W 76 country blvd, Branson
|Enchiladas
|$14.00
4845 Gretna Rd, Branson
|Shrimp Enchilada
|$9.99
Two Shrimp Enchiladas cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Topped with Enchilada sauce. Served with Rice and Beans.
|Enchilada Rancheras
|$9.99
Two Cheese Enchiladas, topped with Shredded Beef, cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Topped withEnchilada Sauce and served with salad.
|Enchilada Supremes
|$10.99
4 Enchiladas, One Cheese, One Ground Beef, One Shredded Chicken and One Spinach topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.