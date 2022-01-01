Nachos in Branson
Branson restaurants that serve nachos
Jackie B Goode’s Uptown Cafe
285 State Hwy 165, Branson
|Chicken Nachos
|$13.99
Fresh crisp corn tortilla chips smothered with melted cheese, fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken
Guy Fieri’s Branson Kitchen + Bar
100 Branson Landing Blvd Ste 1111, Branson
|Trash Can Nachos
|$19.95
Nachos done Motley Que BBQ-style, corn tortilla chips, house-smoked pork, SMC (super melty cheese), cheddar cheese, black beans, jalapeños, sour cream, pickled red onion, cilantro, pico de gallo + Guy's bourbon brown sugar BBQ sauce
Tequila's 2
4845 Gretna Rd, Branson
|1/2 Order of Chicken Nachos
|$5.99
1/2 order of our delicious chips topped with shredded chicken and cheese.
|Nacho Cheese Only
|$6.99
Our delicious chips topped with cheese only.
|Nacho Tequilas
|$10.99
Our delicious chips topped with ground beef, shredded cheese, beans and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
SS Dockside Cafe & Pub - Branson
2600 W Hwy 76, Branson
|Nachos
|$13.00
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in queso and covered with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos and shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Choose chicken, beef or bbq pulled pork. Sour cream and salsa on the side.