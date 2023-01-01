Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tamales in
Branson
/
Branson
/
Tamales
Branson restaurants that serve tamales
Gettin Basted- Branson
2845 W 76 Country Blvd, Branson
No reviews yet
Tamales
$12.00
More about Gettin Basted- Branson
Tequila's 2 - Branson
4845 Gretna Rd, Branson
Avg 4.2
(679 reviews)
3 Tamales a la carte
$9.99
Side Order of 3 Tamales.
1 Tamale a la carte
$3.50
Side Order of 1 Tamale.
More about Tequila's 2 - Branson
