Brasa Haya
Charcoal driven Spanish cuisine
412 NE Beech street
Location
412 NE Beech street
Portland OR
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
