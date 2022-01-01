Go
Southern
Latin American

Brasa Rotisserie

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

812 W 46th Street

Minneapolis, MN 55419

Popular Items

Vegetable & Chickpea Curry$11.75
Coconut Milk, Carrots, Kale, Onions, Sweet Potatoes & Pineapple Pickle, Over Yellow Rice (Vegan)
Half Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo$5.75
w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Baked Macaroni & Cheese$8.25
w/Sharp Cheddar & Gouda (Vegetarian)
Half Fried Sweet Plantains$4.75
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Full Yellow Rice & Beans$8.50
(Vegan)
Rotisserie Chicken Plate$13.75
2pc & One House Side
All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

812 W 46th Street, Minneapolis MN 55419

