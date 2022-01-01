Go
Toast

Brasa Rotisserie

American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors Latin America & Southern U.S.. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.

777 Grand Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1pc Rotisserie Chicken$4.50
Creole Style Rub & House Green Sauce (Dairy Free)
Half Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo$5.75
w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo ((Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Full Crispy Yuca w/ Citrus Mojo$11.50
w/Citrus & Olive Oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Half Romaine & Mozzarella Salad$4.75
w/Sunflower Seeds, Radish & Sherry Vin (Vegetarian)
Full Candied Yams$8.00
w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)
Full Fried Sweet Plantains$9.25
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Half Yellow Rice & Beans$4.25
(Vegan)
Half Candied Yams$4.00
w/Brown Sugar & Vanilla (Vegetarian)
Full Roasted Yams$8.00
w/Andouille-Tomato Gravy (Dairy Free)
Full Guacamole & Tortilla Chips$10.00
(Vegan)
See full menu

Location

777 Grand Ave

Saint Paul MN

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Coconut Thai

No reviews yet

Thank you for visiting Coconut Thai on Grand - St. Paul.
Now! you are welcomed to come in and enjoy our food and service. We also offer delivery services through Grubhub and Bite Squad.
Thank you for being a fan!

Red Rabbit

No reviews yet

Uncomplicated, Authentic Italian

Stella Belle and Cafe Astoria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7th Street Parlor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston