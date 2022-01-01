Brasa Rotisserie

Go
American Creole Cooking. Delicious, nourishing food inspired by the traditional ingredients and flavors of the southern U.S., Caribbean and Mexico. Our kitchen is supplied with many locally sourced products, 100% natural meats, eggs and dairy. We also feature organic ingredients, fair trade coffee & teas.

STEAKS

600 E Hennepin Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Yellow Rice & Beans$8.50
(Vegan)
Smothered Pulled Chicken Plate$13.75
1/3 lb and one House Side
Full Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo$11.50
w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Half Crispy Yuca w/Citrus Mojo$5.75
w/Citrus & Olive oil Mojo (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Baked Macaroni & Cheese$8.25
w/Sharp Cheddar & Toasted Bread Crumbs
Sweet Corn-Cornbread$3.25
Vegetarian
Half Fried Sweet Plantains$4.75
When Available (Vegetarian or Vegan Without Dipping Sauce)
Small Green Sauce$0.35
1.5 oz- w/Cilantro, Lime, Ginger & Mayo. Mild Heat. (Vegetarian)
Rotisserie Chicken Plate$13.75
2pcs and one House Side
Roasted Pork & Over Easy Egg Bowl$14.25
Yellow Rice, Creamed Spinach w/Jalapeño, Crispy Onions & Red Chile Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 E Hennepin Ave

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

