Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Corona
  • /
  • Brasas Fusion - 4106 Junction Boulevard
A map showing the location of Brasas Fusion - 4106 Junction BoulevardView gallery

Brasas Fusion - 4106 Junction Boulevard

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4106 Junction Boulevard

Queens, NY 11368

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

4106 Junction Boulevard, Queens NY 11368

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chiflez Pisco House
orange starNo Reviews
95-02 Roosevelt Ave Flushing, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 05 - Jackson Heights - 84-21 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
84-21 Northern Blvd JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Uncle Peters Bar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,510
83-15 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Pio Pio 02 - Jackson Heights - 8402 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8402 NORTHERN BLVD JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Dalton's Bar and Grill - 84-14 Astoria Blvd
orange star4.3 • 70
84-14 Astoria Blvd East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurantnext
Yeras Restaurant Sports Bar - 86-09 Northern Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
86-09 Northern Blvd Jackson Heights, NY 11372
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Queens

Forest Hills

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Rego Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jackson Heights

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

East Elmhurst

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Flushing

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Woodside

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fresh Meadows

No reviews yet

Ozone Park

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Ridgewood

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brasas Fusion - 4106 Junction Boulevard

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston