Go
Toast

Brasas Peruanas

Come in and enjoy!

206 N MAYS ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Empanada$4.00
Your choice of baked dough filled with steak, chicken, or spinach and cheese.
Pan con Lomito$9.00
Sauteed sirloin steak cooked in wok with onions and tomatoes sandwich
See full menu

Location

206 N MAYS ST

ROUND ROCK TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Rock Sports Bar - Round Rock

No reviews yet

Hometown sports bar. Cold Beer. Great food. TV lined walls.

Palermo Pasta House - RR

No reviews yet

Family-oriented artisanal pizza and fresh pasta restaurant in downtown Round Rock. All of our pasta shapes are made in house. We have 28 made from scratch sauces to choose from. Also, our pizzas and calzones are thin crust, hand tossed, and backed on stone. We have plenty of vegetarian and vegan options.

La Esquina Cantina - Round Rock

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Round Rock Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston