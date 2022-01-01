Go
Toast

Brasil

Established in 1992. Burgers, pizza, sandwiches, salads and coffee.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2604 Dunlavy St • $$

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Burger$13.50
fried avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, patty with black beans, serrano, brown rice and corn, aioli, martin’s potato roll *contains egg
Egg Sandwich$7.00
fried egg, bacon, cheddar, english muffin
I'm Hot Tots$12.00
tots, bacon, serrano, oaxaca, bell peppers, fried egg, jalapeno sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
cheddar, avocado, dijonnaise, heirloom tomato, butter lettuce, challah
Drip Coffee$2.75
Brindle Coffee from Cleo Roasting of Houston, TX
Morning Bowl$13.00
crispy rice with soft herbs, mushrooms, avocado, kale, aioli, poached egg and a quinoa, farro, cauliflower hash
Chicken Struggle Bowl$13.00
chicken, sticky rice, chipotle mayo, pickled cabbage with serrano, jalapeño sauce, cilantro
Tofu Struggle Bowl$13.00
tofu, sticky rice, mixed herbs, mushroom, soy, gouchujang, lemon zest
Latte$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2604 Dunlavy St

Houston TX

Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

