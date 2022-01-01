Go
Brasitas

A Family Owned and Operated Latin Fusion Cuisine!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

430 Main Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (426 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Plantains$6.00
Camarones Al Ajillo$26.00
Sautéed Shrimp in a Garlic, White Rioja, Panca Sauce. Saffron Jasmine Rice. Wilted Spinach
Guacamole$12.00
8 oz Serving. *VE
Bistec A Caballo$29.00
Black Angus Skirt Steak, Caramelized Onions, Sofrito, Fried Organic Egg, White Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
Chips & Salsa$8.00
8 oz Pico De Gallo Salsa & Plantain Chips *VE
Costillas De Res$28.00
Rioja Braised Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Manchego Risotto, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Green Peas, Braising Au Jus
Arepas Con Pollo$13.00
Sweet Corn Cakes, Shredded Chicken Sofrito, Guacamole. Crema Fresca *GF
Salmon A La Plancha$29.00
Pan Seared Faroe Islands Wild Salmon. Moro Rice, Poblano Pepper Corn Sauce, Citrus Cabbage Relish, Fresh Guacamole *GF
Empanadas$13.00
Beef, Chicken, & Pork Trio. Served with Creamy Guajillo Pepper Sauce
Chicken Curry$26.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Shaved Celery, Raisins. Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains. *Vegetarian Option Available
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

430 Main Ave

Norwalk CT

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
