Brass Anvil

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

348 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (37 reviews)

Popular Items

24oz Double Bone-In Pork Chop$29.00
8oz local ranch pork chop with Palisade fruit and squash puree
10oz Sirloin$28.00
Twice Baked Potato$11.00
...loaded with cheese and bacon
Chicken Tenders$15.00
Redbird chicken tenderloins breaded and fried
Maple Glazed Pork Belly Mac N' Cheese$9.00
creamy cheddar macaroni and cheese featuring our maple-glazed pork belly
Bowl of Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup$9.00
Caesar Salad$11.00
with bacon ends and pieces and house-made sourdough croutons
Ryno Burger$15.00
two quarter-pound Aspen Ridge patties cheddar cheese and our signature sauce
Steak Sandwich$17.00
Nieslanik Ranch ribeye, onions, mushrooms, white cheddar cheese,
and creamy horseradish sauce on a French bread roll. Because our steak sandwich is made with thinly-sliced Nieslanik ribeye, it is difficult for our chef to cook to any temperature less than medium. Rest assured, your steak sandwich will not be dry no matter which temp you select.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich$17.00
slow-cooked rotisserie Colorado Natural chicken breast,
chipotle remoulade, and jack cheese on a buttery torta roll
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients

Location

348 Main St

Carbondale CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
