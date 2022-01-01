Go
  • Conyngham
  • Brass Buckle Restaurant, Bar & Catering

Brass Buckle Restaurant, Bar & Catering

On behalf of our family at the Brass Buckle, I would like to welcome you. The Brass Buckle, once known as the Conyngham Hotel has been located here at this location since circa 1805.
The Brass Buckle is located in a 215+ year old Rathskeller, "Rathskeller" a word started in German-speaking countries, for a Bar or restaurant located below ground level Remember the show Cheer’s, they too are in a Rathskeller. Our unique Dining, Food and Full Bar is what makes the Brass Buckle so different.
Our food is not 100% Authentic Mexican but is a type of Tex-Mex as well as we infuse continental and other Cuisine with Mexican flavors, such as our Alligator Taco, Duck Confit Taco, Tequila Glaze Steak and more or our fresh made salsa that has carrots "carrots in our salsa" yes, this gives the salsa a sweet flavor and nice crunch, without adding sugar and keeping it fresh.

334 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Americana$3.99
Soft or Hard shell topped with lettuce, salsa, and cheese
Side French Fires$2.99
Wings (10)$14.99
Small House Salad$4.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese with our salsa vinaigrette dressing
Side French Fries Large$3.99
Large House Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, olives, scallions, cheese with our salsa vinaigrette dressing
Burrito$11.99
Flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, scallions and tomatoes then baked in the oven.
Side Wing Sauce$0.99
Beef Nac Grande$12.99
Fresh Tortilla Chips with Taco Beef Mexican Cheese, Jalapenos, Olives, Sour Cream
Boneless (10)$13.99
Location

334 Main St

Conyngham PA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
