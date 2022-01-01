The Brass Tap

Go
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

421 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (717 reviews)

Popular Items

Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Side Tater Tots
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Cheese Curds
Lightly breaded & fried served with honey pepper & Poblano peri peri sauces (1270 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

421 Main Street

Cedar Falls IA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

