The Brass Tap
With over 100 bottled beers, 80 beers on draft, fine wines, and delicious menu items, we are the number one destination for craft beer lovers seeking an upscale experience in Boynton Beach and all of South Florida. Our constantly rotating draft menu offers a rare selection of craft beers that you won’t find anywhere else.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
950 N. Congress Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
950 N. Congress Ave
Boynton Beach FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Poke Company
The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!
Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Majors Dive Bar
Drink More -- Eat Less!