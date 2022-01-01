Go
The Brass Tap

With over 100 bottled beers, 80 beers on draft, fine wines, and delicious menu items, we are the number one destination for craft beer lovers seeking an upscale experience in Boynton Beach and all of South Florida. Our constantly rotating draft menu offers a rare selection of craft beers that you won’t find anywhere else.

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

950 N. Congress Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (592 reviews)

Popular Items

S/O Peppadew Ranch$0.25
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Caprese Flatbread$5.99
Mozzarella, tomatoes, pesto, garlic Parmesan & Balsamic glaze
Sirloin Steak Nachos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
Prime Rib Sandwich$14.00
Pretzels
Fresh baked pieces with queso & spicy brown mustard (1080 CAL.)
Old Fashioned$10.00
Whiskey/bourbon, sugar, bitters and twist of citrus
Side of Poblano Sauce$0.50
(190 CAL.)
Baja Chicken Flatbread
Pepper jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, Poblano sauce, scallions, onion & cilantro (1030 CAL.)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

950 N. Congress Ave

Boynton Beach FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

