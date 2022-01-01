The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap is a locally owned craft beer bar. We have 60 taps of craft beer, bar cocktails, and a full food menu.
HAMBURGERS
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW • $$
Location
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW
Huntsville AL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
