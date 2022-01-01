The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
HAMBURGERS
624 SW 145th Terrace • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
624 SW 145th Terrace
Pembroke Pines FL
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Unit B Eatery + Spirits
Unit B Eatery + Spirits, a new casually sophisticated restaurant from chef Harry Capacetti, is located at the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. This fashionable, intimate eatery is the sister restaurant to the Unit B speakeasy concept in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant's interior embraces the Unit B brand aesthetic with posh lighting, chic furnishings and rich finished millwork. The restaurant’s New American small plate menu fuses international flavors and techniques, while focusing on unique palate and table pour experiences. Unit B also encompasses a gorgeous bar, with hand-crafted cocktails and creative libations.
Havana Pembroke
Spend Un Dia En La Habana at home or office and relive the glory and glamour of old Cuba during the 1950s.
Brimstone Woodfire Grill
Come in and enjoy!
Agave Bandido
We are Agave Bandido! Your new favorite Mexican Kitchen and Tequila Bar!