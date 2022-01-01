Go
Toast

The Brass Tap

Great Times. Well Crafted.

5321 The Station blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5321 The Station blvd

Sachse TX

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scotty P's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.

Burger Hut - Wylie TX

No reviews yet

Fresh, Fabulous, Fine
Burgers & More!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0124

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Proper Wing

No reviews yet

Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston