The Brass Tap
Great Times. Well Crafted.
5321 The Station blvd
Location
5321 The Station blvd
Sachse TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Scotty P's
Come in and enjoy! Scotty P’s is a family owned and operated restaurant that serves remarkable food prepared with excessive care using only the freshest ingredients.
Burger Hut - Wylie TX
Fresh, Fabulous, Fine
Burgers & More!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0124
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Proper Wing
Upscale fast casual chicken wings and bottled beer. Enjoy here, delivered, or carried out through our convenient drive up window.