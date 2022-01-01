Brasserie 19
With its crisp white interior and gorgeous table-hopping crowd, Brasserie 19 is easily the most see and be seen restaurant in town. The high-octane ambience is fueled by one of the city’s best wine lists – an unconventional approach to pricing that has every table topped with a bottle.
1962 W Gray St • $$$
Location
1962 W Gray St
Houston TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
