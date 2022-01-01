Go
Brasserie 19

With its crisp white interior and gorgeous table-hopping crowd, Brasserie 19 is easily the most see and be seen restaurant in town. The high-octane ambience is fueled by one of the city’s best wine lists – an unconventional approach to pricing that has every table topped with a bottle.

1962 W Gray St • $$$

Kale Salad$14.00
cranberry, pinenuts, seeds, crouton, parmesan cheese, lime juice, olive oil
Brasserie 19 Burger$21.00
brioche bun, house-ground beef patty, american cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickles, pomme frites
Beef Bourguignon$39.00
red wine braised short rib, vegetables, new potato
Brasserie 19 Steak Frites$54.00
7 oz prime beef filet, au poivre sauce, pomme frites
Trout Almondine$29.00
sliced almond, capers, brown butter, haricot vert
Yellowfin Tuna Tartare$21.00
freshly diced yellowfin dressed with chili lime-water and tossed with avocado, watermelon & espelette pepper. served with corn crisps.
Classic Roast Half Hen$32.00
roasted bone-in hen, brussels sprout leaves, seasonal vegetable, hen jus
Robuchon Potatoes$7.00
Truffle Frites$10.00
pomme frites tossed with truffle oil, chives & parmesan
Little Gem Salad$14.00
roasted baby beets, fig whipped goat cheese, shallots, orange sherry vinaigrette
Tourists
Upscale
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1962 W Gray St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
