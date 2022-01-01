Brasserie Porte Rouge
Approachable French food like no other in Missoula, Montana, featuring 12 taps and a well-curated array of wines from all over the world, an oyster bar, and two happy hours.
231 E Front St
Location
231 E Front St
Missoula MT
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Front Street Pizza
Order and enjoy!
The Rhino - Bar
Come in and enjoy!
City Brew Coffee
Montana Born & Roasted
Acropolis Gyros
Fast-casual Greek restaurant located in Missoula, Montana. We are known for our delicious Greek Gyros and Salads at a delicious price!