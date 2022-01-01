Go
Brasserie Porte Rouge

Approachable French food like no other in Missoula, Montana, featuring 12 taps and a well-curated array of wines from all over the world, an oyster bar, and two happy hours.

231 E Front St

Location

231 E Front St

Missoula MT

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
