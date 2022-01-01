Go
Brasserie Saison

A Franco-Belgian take on the classic Brasserie

111 E Main. St • $$

Avg 4.7 (387 reviews)

Popular Items

Simple Greens$10.00
Mixed Greens, Shaved Vegetables, Lemon Vinaigrette, Shaved Parmesan (GF)
Brussels Sprouts Salad$12.00
Shaved and Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Sundried Tomato Marmalade and Tonnato Vinaigrette (GF)
Chicken$25.00
Pan Seared Chicken Breast with Pomme Puree, Haricot Verts, Jus (GF)
Steak Frites$30.00
Grilled with Maitre d'Hotel Butter, French Fries (GF)
Moules Frites$24.00
P.E.I. Mussels in a White Wine, Lemon and Thyme Broth. Served with French Fries (GF)
Charcuterie$15.00
Country Pate, Cured Ham, Chicken Liver Mousse, Mustard, Pickles, Shallot Marmalade, Toast.
Kale$11.00
Chilled Baby Beets, Apple Puree, Local Caromont Goat cheese, pistachios, tarragon (GF)
Fish$30.00
Pan Seared Rockfish with Roasted Cauliflower, Confit Potato, Baby Carrots and Olive Vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating

Location

111 E Main. St

Charlottesville VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

