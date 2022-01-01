Go
Toast

Brassica Kitchen + Cafe

Brassica Kitchen + Café was founded by the Whisk pop-up team, bringing creative and comfortable cuisine to Forest Hills.
By day we are Brassica Cafe, serving good coffee, made from scratch pastries & sandwiches.
Evenings Tuesday-Saturday we are Brassica Kitchen, fermentation forward food & drink with locally sourced and seasonal ingredients. We are a passionate team obsessed with exploring the unknown and sharing the results. Our hospitality is casual, friendly, and honest. Come see us, it might just be your thing.

3710 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.8 (1494 reviews)

Popular Items

BK Brussels$14.00
our famous brussels, fried & dressed in maple umeboshi (maple & salted plum ferment) miso, lemon, & chili oil.
contains: nightshade, stone fruit, & soy
Tower Street$8.00
fried egg, veggie sausage, pickled tomato, aioli, & greens on house made brioche. Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten, soy CAN NOT BE GLUTEN FREE!
BK Fried Chicken
Cold Brew$4.00
BK Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Our beautiful fried chicken stacked between homemade brioche with pickled green tomato and honey.
ALLERGENS: dairy, gluten, allium
Sticky Home Fries$5.00
Crispy potatoes tossed with butterscotch caramel and caramelized onions. Contains: gluten, dairy, alliums.
Egg and Cheese Sando$5.00
fried egg, cheddar, aioli, on brioche & add your choice of protein!
Contains: dairy, allium, egg, nightshade, gluten
Can be Gluten Free
BK Beets$12.00
with yogurt, pistachio, & garlic confit
contains: gluten, dairy, nuts, allium
B.K. Fried Rice$17.00
fresh & fermented vegetables & basil
contains: allium, soy, egg, sesame
BK Fries & Aioli$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3710 Washington St

Jamaica Plain MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Achilitos Taqueria

No reviews yet

Fresh Mexican Food

The Dogwood

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bukhara

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Third Cliff Bakery

No reviews yet

Online ordering is for a limited selection of our items on weekends only. Orders must be in by noon the day before pick up. Email hello@thirdcliffbakery.com with any questions.
Cafe hours: Wed-Sun 8am-3pm

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston