The Brass Pearl
Eclectic seafood and oyster bar located in Market square in downtown Knoxville!
24 Market Square
Location
24 Market Square
KNOXVILLE TN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
A Dopo Sourdough Pizza
Sourdough pizzeria in downtown Knoxville. We have wood-fired, Neapolitan style pies for dine in guests and longer baked, NY style pies for our TOGOPO menu. We also serve small batch gelato made in house along with a small selection of appetizers and salads. Italian wines by the bottle and on tap.
OliBea
Come in and enjoy!
Crafty Bastard
Come in and enjoy!
Nama Sushi Bar - Downtown
Sushi Bar