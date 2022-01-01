Go
The Brass Tap

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road • $$

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)

Popular Items

20 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub (1850 - 2750 CAL.)
House Salad (No Protein)
Lettuce mix, fire roasted red peppers, mozzarella & pesto house dressing (370 CAL.)
Single All-American Pub Burger
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
Brussels Sprouts
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
S/O Peppadew Ranch$0.25
Single Jalapeno Cheese Burger
Jalapeño cream cheese, Swiss, Applewood bacon, fried jalapeños, Utah sauce, lettuce, tomato on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1460 CAL.)
Side Mac & Cheese$2.50
Fried Shrimp
Cocktail sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)
Side of Buttermilk Ranch$0.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

