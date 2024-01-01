Go
Banner picView gallery

Brats & Brews - 6249 West Maine Street

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

6249 West Maine Street

Spirit Lake, ID 83869

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

6249 West Maine Street, Spirit Lake ID 83869

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Linger Longer Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
6262 Maine Street Spirit Lake, ID 83869
View restaurantnext
The Iron Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
29801 N. Old Highway 95 Athol, ID 83801
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
6915 E. Athol Crossing Rd Athol, ID 83801
View restaurantnext
Fish On - 6613 commercial parkway
orange starNo Reviews
6613 commercial parkway Rathdrum, ID 83858
View restaurantnext
The Local Deli, Rathdrum
orange starNo Reviews
6600 Commercial Park Ave Rathdrum, ID 83858
View restaurantnext
Thirst Tap House - 324 West Lancaster Rd. Suite C
orange starNo Reviews
324 West Lancaster Rd. Suite C Hayden, ID 83835
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Spirit Lake

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (95 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brats & Brews - 6249 West Maine Street

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston