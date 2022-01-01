Brattleboro restaurants you'll love
Whetstone Station
36 Bridge St, Brattleboro
|Steak Tips
|$12.99
Our famous grilled sirloin tips, marinated overnight in our chef's secret combination of spices. Gluten Free
|Wings
|$10.99
Buffalo | Carolina BBQ | Sweet Thai Firecracker | Original BBQ | Station Style | Peach Bourbon BBQ. Served with blue cheese. Gluten Free
|Pierogies
|$8.99
Fried potato and cheese dumplings tossed in cheese and chives. Served with house made maple bacon chive sour cream for dipping.
A Vermont Table
22 High St, Brattleboro
|Limonata de Coco
|$4.75
Icy blend of fresh squeezed lemon & sweet coconut milk
|Bean & Cheese Empanada
|$5.00
|Chorizo Burrito
|$10.00
Rollin' 'Stone
792 Putney Road, Brattleboro
|Build Your Own Smash Burger
|$6.99
Our Signature custom blend, beef SMASH burger, served on your choice of our signature potato bun or pretzel bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and your choice of side including our Station Fries.
|Carolina Pulled Pork
|$12.99
Tangy smoked BBQ, smothered in coleslaw on our signature potato bun.
|Whetstone Wings
|$9.10
Buffalo | Carolina BBQ | Sweet Thai Firecracker | Original BBQ | Station Style | Peach Bourbon BBQ.
High Thai
7 High St, Brattleboro
The Marina
28 Spring Tree Rd, Brattleboro