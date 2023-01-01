Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Brattleboro

Brattleboro restaurants
Brattleboro restaurants that serve cake

Whetstone Beer Co.

36 Bridge St, Brattleboro

Avg 4.2 (3256 reviews)
Chocolate Buttercream Cake$8.99
This moist home made cake has coconut and almonds in it.
More about Whetstone Beer Co.
Hazel

75 Elliot St, Brattleboro

No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake$7.00
Mini red velvet cakes with cream cheese frosting!
More about Hazel

