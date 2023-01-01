Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Brattleboro
/
Brattleboro
/
Cake
Brattleboro restaurants that serve cake
FRENCH FRIES
Whetstone Beer Co.
36 Bridge St, Brattleboro
Avg 4.2
(3256 reviews)
Chocolate Buttercream Cake
$8.99
This moist home made cake has coconut and almonds in it.
More about Whetstone Beer Co.
Hazel
75 Elliot St, Brattleboro
No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake
$7.00
Mini red velvet cakes with cream cheese frosting!
More about Hazel
Browse other tasty dishes in Brattleboro
Caesar Salad
Cheesecake
French Fries
Coleslaw
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Brattleboro to explore
Manchester Center
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Amherst
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Greenfield
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hadley
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Peterborough
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Keene
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(421 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston