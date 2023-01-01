Chicken salad in Brattleboro
Brattleboro restaurants that serve chicken salad
River Garden - Marketplace
157 Main St, Brattleboro
|Chicken Salad Romaine Wraps
|$12.99
3 Romaine leaves filled with shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, cucumber, tossed in a honey dijon vinaigrette
The Porch Too - 648 Putney Road
648 Putney Road, Brattleboro
|Vietnamese Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Romaine Lettuce, Carrot Cabbage Slaw, Peanuts, Pickled Ginger, Scallions, Roasted Red Peppers, Fried Wontonsand Grilled Chicken. Served with Vietnamese Dressing on the Side
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00