Chicken wraps in Brattleboro
Brattleboro restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about River Garden - Marketplace
River Garden - Marketplace
157 Main St, Brattleboro
|Chicken Salad Romaine Wraps
|$12.99
3 Romaine leaves filled with shredded chicken, bacon, tomato, onion, cucumber, tossed in a honey dijon vinaigrette
More about The Porch Too - 648 Putney Road
The Porch Too - 648 Putney Road
648 Putney Road, Brattleboro
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.25
Romaine Lettuce, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing, Croutons, Chicken, Flour Wrap
|Thai Peanut Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage Carrot Slaw, Cucumbers, Scallions, Peanut Sauce, Flour Wrap