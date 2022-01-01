Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Brattleboro
/
Brattleboro
/
Chips And Salsa
Brattleboro restaurants that serve chips and salsa
FRENCH FRIES
Whetstone Station
36 Bridge St, Brattleboro
Avg 4.2
(3256 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$3.99
House made tortilla chips and fresh tomato salsa.
More about Whetstone Station
A Vermont Table
22 High St, Brattleboro
Avg 4.9
(41 reviews)
Chips & Salsa
$4.00
More about A Vermont Table
